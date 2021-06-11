Birthday Honours 2021: MBE for Repair Shop's Jay Blades
The host of The Repair Shop has been appointed an MBE for services to craft.
Jay Blades has been the host of the popular BBC programme since it began in 2017 and also fronts Money for Nothing and Jay Blades' Home Fix.
During his life he has also worked to encourage young people to get into practical jobs and made it his mission to bring back traditional crafts.
Mr Blades, 51, who is based in Shropshire, said he was "completely over the moon".
"It is one of those things, when you grow up on a council estate in Hackney you don't expect things like that to happen and when they do it is like 'Wow, unbelievable'," he said.
Raised in east London, Mr Blades said he had left school at the age of 15 due to his undiagnosed dyslexia and after being labelled "disruptive" for fighting back against racist abuse.
He spent his 20s working in factories and as a labourer before going to Buckinghamshire New University to study criminology as a mature student.
After university, he set up a charity encouraging young people who struggled academically to get involved with practical jobs.
In 2000 he co-founded Out of the Dark, teaching young people how to restore and sell old furniture.
But when funding for the charity dried up in 2015, forcing it it to close, his marriage broke down and he became homeless.
He moved to Wolverhampton to set up Jay & Co, a social enterprise that helps disadvantaged and disengaged groups.
Last month he published his autobiography, Making It.
"Every day I look back at my life over the past few years and even look back to where was raised and I can't believe it," he said.
"I said to someone the other day, when I wrote my book, if someone was to try and make film out of the book, they would say they would have to tone it down 20 or 30% because no-one has a life like that, it just keeps unfolding."
The Repair Shop is now watched by more than seven million people.
"The benefit of craft is to see something tangible you've achieved," he said.
"For me, when I make something, it is there forever, if it breaks I will repair it, that is beautiful."
Other honours recipients from Shropshire include:
- Martin Allen, 64, from Market Drayton, consultant respiratory physician at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, appointed an MBE for services to the NHS particularly during Covid-19
- Peter Williams, 88, from Worfield, chair of the Wolverhampton and District MS Therapy Centre, appointed an MBE for services to sufferers of multiple sclerosis
- Alan Olver, 71, from Telford, voluntary chief executive officer of Maninplace, appointed an MBE for services to homeless people
- Nigel Dugmore, 59, of Telford, pharmacist at Donnington Pharmacy, receives a BEM for services to pharmacy and the community in Donnington during Covid-19
- Amanda Medlyn, 60, from Albrighton, manager of the Red House Community Centre, gets a BEM for services to the community
- Trevor Bate, 55, from Telford, also receives a BEM for services to the community during Covid-19
