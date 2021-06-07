Stem cell match found for Bridgnorth toddler
A toddler with a rare genetic condition is set to undergo a stem cell transplant after a worldwide search for a match.
Nineteen-month-old Gunner, from Bridgnorth, in Shropshire, has been diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS Type 1).
It means he cannot break down his body's natural sugars.
After failing to find a bone marrow match in the UK, an international hunt matched him to a donor in Germany.
His mother Holly described it as a "weight lifted off our shoulders".
"It's been a lot, but we've got the outcome that we wanted, we're absolutely over the moon," she said.
"After someone came forward from another country, we had to wait to make sure the match was strong enough before putting Gunner through all the procedures.
"When everything was confirmed and the dates were set, it just felt surreal."
Gunner was first diagnosed with MPS in March after struggling with his breathing and suffering an umbilical hernia.
His condition means his body's natural sugars start to be stored in the brain and organs, putting them at risk.
He is being treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital and faces many procedures and chemotherapy before his transplant.
"Although we can't stop what's already happened or create a cure, it means Gunner will have a good quality of life, for his life expectancy, that's what we wanted to give him" said mother Holly.
"Everything's moving forward and we couldn't be happier."
