Dalian Atkinson: PC 'cannot recall having boot on player's head'
- Published
A police officer accused of murdering an ex-footballer told a court he cannot remember resting his boot on the man's head as he lay on the ground.
PC Benjamin Monk, 43, is on trial charged with the murder of Dalian Atkinson in 2016, who died after a stand-off in Telford in 2016.
He denied the prosecution's assertion that he "deliberately sought to lie" about kicking and tasering him.
PC Monk also denied an allegation that he had been "exaggerating" his fears.
Prosecutors claim the West Mercia Police officer used unlawful and unreasonable force during a final 33-second firing of his Taser, and by then kicking the former Aston Villa star twice in the head.
PC Monk, who previously described his kicks as not-targeted and "instinctive", told Birmingham Crown Court he was "terrified" that he and his colleague "were going to die".
The court heard three Taser cartridges were deployed by PC Monk before Mr Atkinson, 48, was handcuffed near his father's home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August.
Two of the first back-up officers on scene were PC Samuel Wright and Sgt Gemma Bridgwood, with both previously giving evidence that they saw the officer standing beside the floored Mr Atkinson, with his boot resting on the man's head.
The Crown's barrister, Alexandra Healy QC, took PC Monk to that part of the incident, asking: "Why did you have your boot on Mr Atkinson's head when officers arrived at the scene?"
The officer replied: "The police constable and the sergeant made mention of this but this is a memory which I don't have."
Ms Healy claimed PC Monk had "deliberately sought to lie" about kicking and tasering the former sportsman while he was lying on the ground.
The accused replied: "Absolutely not."
PC Monk, who denies denies murder and an alternative manslaughter charge, is on trial alongside fellow officer PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, with whom he was in a relationship at the time.
She denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm, by using her force-issue extendable baton on Mr Atkinson.
The Crown claimed that, after the incident, when PC Monk was spending nights at PC Bettley-Smith's home, the pair had concocted an account together.
Ms Healy asked: "You and she agreed to pretend that Mr Atkinson was trying to get up in order to justify your and her excessive force?"
"Absolutely not," replied PC Monk.
The barrister suggested he encouraged PC Bettley-Smith to also get involved in attacking the former Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday player while he was down.
But PC Monk said he did not encourage her "to do that - she made her decision based on her own observations".
Ms Healy said: "You had taken out your anger on Mr Atkinson in a wholly unprofessional and unlawful way."
"Absolutely not," said PC Monk.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk