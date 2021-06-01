Call to electrify rail line between Shropshire and Black Country
The rail line between Shropshire and the Black Country could be electrified, under plans from a transport group, in a bid to speed up services and boost the local economy.
Midlands Connect said upgrading the route would benefit both journey times and the environment.
It said by increasing the number of local services, trains would also see fewer passengers fighting for seats.
The move has been welcomed by local councils and MPs.
As part of its feasibility study, Midlands Connect analysed rail routes between Shrewsbury, Wellington, Telford, Wolverhampton and Birmingham as well as connections to London.
By electrifying the route from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton, it said trains would be able to travel at up to 90mph, compared with the current mix of 70 and 50mph.
'Rail revolution'
It said that would save passengers time and allow for more services, increasing capacity, while better local connectivity would also mean fewer cars on the road.
"This work could create a rail revolution in the Black Country and Shropshire," Maria Machancoses, Midlands Connect Chief Executive, said.
"I know from experience, using this train every day, how overcrowded it can be."
The group has also proposed an hourly rail service between Shrewsbury and London, and said other services could provide better connections with HS2, via the planned Birmingham interchange station.
Midlands Connect said it would fund the next stage of project development, but ultimately hoped to be making a case to government for the capital to allow work to go ahead.
Shaun Davies, leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, said he was "thrilled" by the report's conclusions and described it as the "critical first milestone in the scheme's development".
"More trains, which are cleaner and faster will support a green recovery for the borough, opening up job opportunities for local residents in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and London, but just as importantly, enabling people from surrounding areas to bring vital skills to employers in Telford and Wrekin," he said.
Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski said electrifying the line would improve the environment by cutting diesel train emissions, while the proposals as a whole would deliver real benefits to local residents and businesses alike.
