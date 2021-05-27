Dalian Atkinson: Use of handcuffs 'contributed to death'
- Published
The continued use of handcuffs on an ex-footballer who was unconscious was "more likely than not" to have been a factor in his death, a court heard.
PC Benjamin Monk, 43, is on trial for the murder of Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson, who died after a stand-off with police in Telford, in 2016.
A forensic pathologist told the trial "poor management" of the 48-year-old after he lost consciousness probably contributed to his death.
PC Monk denies murder.
Giving evidence during the fourth week of the trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Dr Nathaniel Cary, said a "third Taser deployment and/or kicks to the head" had played a role in Mr Atkinson's death.
"Because of the close proximity of one to the other I am not able to identify whether one or both was the main factor," he told the court.
Dr Cary commented on what he described as poor management of Mr Atkinson, including poor posture, the "continued use" of handcuffs after unconsciousness and an inability to adequately assess him.
"In my opinion, on the balance of probabilities, poor management of the deceased following the unconsciousness contributed to death," he said.
The Home Office-approved pathologist added: "I cannot state that this contributed to death beyond any reasonable doubt because the deceased's fate might already have been sealed."
The West Mercia Police officers had responded to a callout at Mr Atkinson's father's house in Meadow Close, at about 01:30 BST on 15 August.
The jury were previously told how PC Monk was "absolutely petrified" to find Mr Atkinson acting strangely and he deployed his Taser three times.
On the third discharge, which lasted 33-seconds, Mr Atkinson, who also played for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, fell to the ground.
While he was down, PC Monk kicked his head while colleague PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith allegedly struck him with her baton, the court heard.
A specialist in intensive care medicine previously told jurors the use of a Taser and kicks to the head were significant factors in Mr Atkinson's deterioration.
Another forensic pathologist, Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl, said he believed multiple factors had "culminated in physiological chaos and ultimately cardiorespiratory arrest".
Dr Fegan-Earl, who was called to give evidence by PC Monk's defence team, said Mr Atkinson's diseased heart meant he was at risk of sudden death at any point.
"I don't believe there is one specific aspect of the incident which sealed his fate," he told the court.
PC Monk also denies an alternative manslaughter charge and his co-accused, PC Bettley-Smith, 31, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The trial continues.
