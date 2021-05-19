Covid-19: Cases of Indian variant found at Newport school
Five cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant have been identified at a school in Shropshire.
Families with school-age children in Newport are being urged to get a Covid-19 test as soon as they can, after the cases at Burton Borough School.
A testing centre is opening at Shuker Playing Fields Sports and Social Club.
On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there were 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of the variant.
All of the cases identified at the school are self-isolating, and Telford & Wrekin Council has been working with Public Health England (PHE) to identify contacts of those who have been infected to ask them to self-isolate.
As a priority, all secondary-age pupils in Newport, teaching staff and their extended families and support bubbles from Burton Borough School, Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School and Newport Girls' High School Academy are being urged to take a Covid test.
They are being asked to, even if they are not showing symptoms and if the adults in the families have been vaccinated.
The council and PHE are also encouraging families with primary-aged schoolchildren to get tested.
The testing centre in Barnmeadow Road will be open from Monday to Friday between 11:00 BST and 18:00 BST and between 09:00 BST and 15:00 BST at weekends and people do not need to have an appointment.
There have been two confirmed cases in the Shropshire Council area linked to clusters of cases out of the county. The individuals and their contacts have been self-isolating.
The government has said the Indian variant "could pose a threat" to the process of deciding whether all remaining lockdown restrictions could be eased on 21 June.
