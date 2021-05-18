Sarah Ngaba: Telford mum jailed for attack on baby
A mother who hit her seven-week old daughter, leaving her with permanent brain damage, has been jailed.
Sarah Ngaba, 27, caused "catastrophic injuries" in 2019 and did not seek help for more than two hours, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Ngaba, of Telford, was jailed for 14 years at Stafford Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
She "repeatedly lied" during the police investigation, prosecutors said.
Ngaba, of Briarwood, initially gave doctors the impression she did not know why her baby was "floppy and unresponsive" when she took her to hospital on 13 November, 2019, the CPS said.
But medics discovered serious injuries consistent with a severe assault.
Just before the police interview, she admitted hitting the child, but said she did not intend to injure her.
However, prosecutors argued the nature and severity of the baby's injuries indicated Ngaba had intended to cause serious harm.
Ngaba had inflicted "life-threatening and life-limiting injuries" and did not call an ambulance, they said.
She was found guilty at the same court last November.
Warren Stanier, of the CPS, said: "By her actions, Sarah Ngaba has permanently destroyed the quality of her baby's life.
"Her baby was left with severe disability and will be entirely dependent on others for the rest of her life."
He said the defendant had "changed her account many times", including trying to blame the baby's father who was not present at the time of the assault.
