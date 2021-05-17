Charges over alleged historical offences at Telford recycling plant
- Published
Two men are due in court charged with environmental offences related to a recycling plant.
Mark and Jonathan Nicholson, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court.
The charges relate to alleged environmental offences committed at Greenway Polymers, Telford, between October 2016 and September 2017.
It is not directly related to the continuing fire at the site in Rock Road, Ketley.
In the case, being brought by the Environment Agency, Mark Nicholson, of Dobbin Street, and Jonathan Nicholson, of Drumman Heights, are both charged with:
- Not taking appropriate measures to prevent fires at the site and minimise the risk of pollution from them
- Failing to submit a fire prevention plan to the Environment Agency
- Keeping waste that was not permitted at the site
- Failing to remove any waste that was not permitted
At the height of the blaze, which broke out on 26 April, more than 70 firefighters were involved, part of the M54 motorway had to be closed, as well as six schools and a nursery over air quality concerns.
Heat from the fire made the steel frame of the building unsafe and it is now being dismantled.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said the fire is now under control and it is "working towards the recovery phase".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk