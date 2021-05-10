Elections 2021: John Campion to serve second term as West Mercia PCC
- Published
John Campion has been re-elected as West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
First elected to the role in 2016, the Conservative candidate received 179,411 votes or 55% of votes cast ahead of Labour's Kuldip Sahota with 77,664 votes.
The election was decided on first preferences as Mr Campion secured more than 50% of the vote.
PCCs are elected to oversee the work of their local police force.
The PCC elections were originally meant to take place in May 2020, with the winner to serve a four-year term, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Turnout this time round rose from 20.7 % in 2016 to 33.9%.
Also standing were Reform UK's Peter Jewell and Margaret Rowley for the Liberal Democrats.
