Clee Hill: Peregrine falcons killed with poisoned pigeon
- Published
Two peregrine falcons are believed to have died after being poisoned at a quarry.
The body of a female bird was found on Saturday on the hillside below a nest on Clee Hill, Shropshire, West Mercia Police said.
A pigeon was also discovered, which the force said had been used as bait and showed signs that poison had been used.
The male bird has not yet been found, but is also thought to have been killed.
People walking on Clee Hill with children and pets are being warned poisoned bait could still be around and not to touch any dead animals they find.
West Mercia Police says it is investigating along with the RSPB.
Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act
Anyone convicted of killing the birds could face a six-month jail term and a fine, police said
Peregrine falcons
- The birds are the world's fastest animal, capable of reaching 200mph (322kph) when dive-bombing prey
- They tend to hunt medium-sized birds, such as wading birds and pigeon
- There are thought to be 1,500 breeding pairs in the UK
Source: RSPB
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk