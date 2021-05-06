Dalian Atkinson: Ex-footballer 'grabbed father's throat' before police call-out
- Published
An ex-footballer had grabbed his father by the throat shortly before police officers arrived and used a Taser, a court has heard.
Dalian Atkinson died in Telford in 2016 after a stand-off with police.
PC Benjamin Monk, 42, denies murdering Mr Atkinson, while PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assault.
In a written statement at the time, Ernest Atkinson said his son had accused the family of plotting to kill him, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
The former Aston Villa star had arrived at his father's home in Meadow Close, Telford, in the early hours of 15 August 2016.
Neighbours reported he had been shouting in the street and acting erratically, which prompted them to call the police.
Now deceased, Ernest Atkinson said at the time in a statement to police that he opened the door to the 48-year-old, who claimed to be the Messiah.
He said his son - who also played for Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday - then grabbed him by the throat and pushed him into a chair.
The then 85-year-old recounted how the police arrived shortly after and, thinking the officers would calm his son down, he closed the door and went back into the house.
Meanwhile outside, the court previously heard, PC Monk had deployed two Taser cartridges unsuccessfully, before a third one incapacitated Mr Atkinson, who fell to the ground.
He died in hospital shortly afterwards due to cardio-respiratory arrest.
Prosecutors allege that after the third deployment, PCs Monk and Bettley-Smith ceased acting lawfully or in self-defence.
PC Monk Tasered Mr Atkinson for six times longer than is standard and forcefully kicked his head at least twice, while PC Bettley-Smith, 31, struck him with a baton.
The officers deny wrongdoing and argue they used "necessary and appropriate" force on Mr Atkinson who they believed to be a threat.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk