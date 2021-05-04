Bone marrow donor plea for Bridgnorth boy with rare condition
- Published
The parents of a baby boy with a rare genetic condition are desperately trying to find a bone marrow donor.
Gunner, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire has Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS Type 1) which means he cannot break down his body's natural sugars.
There are no matches in his family nor on the UK register.
To give the best chance of the treatment working, the transplant needs to be performed before Gunner's second birthday in October.
Gunner's mother, Holly said: "It's just a constant rollercoaster of emotions, we're trying to focus on the positives rather than the statistics."
He was first diagnosed with MPS in March after struggling with his breathing and an umbilical hernia.
Holly said the diagnoses were "devastating" but they are trying to accept the "new normal".
He is being treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he has weekly enzyme infusions.
"He looks fine externally, but internally it [MPS Type 1] could potentially block his vital organs, damage his brain," she said.
Gunner's parents and sister Daisy, four, all had blood tests the week after his diagnosis but none were a match.
"I was in complete shock when I found out there was no matches in the UK.
"We decided we had to do everything we can to find him a match and make everyone aware of the system," Holly added.
The family are also raising money for blood cancer charities Anthony Nolan and DKMS to help add new donors to the stem cell register.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk