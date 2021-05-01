M54 reopens days after Telford recycling plant fire

Thanks for the update @SFRS_atm

🚗Motorists are urged to either avoid or drive very carefully on the M54 near Junction 6.

🚦Rock Road is open but traffic lights are operating

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Residents in the area should keep doors and windows closed@HighwaysWMIDS @EnvAgency @WMerciaPolice https://t.co/2tPdgllZ7m