M54 reopens days after Telford recycling plant fire
The M54 motorway has fully reopened several days after a large fire at an abandoned recycling plant in Telford.
At its height more than 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze which started on Monday at Greenway Polymers in Ketley.
Smoke has continued to rise and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service urged local residents to continue to keep windows and doors closed.
Group manager Adam Matthew said crews were making good progress.
"However, I'd still like to urge local residents to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution," he added.
"Rock Road and the M54 have now reopened. However, with the wind direction and the smoke still leaving the site, please drive with caution if you do need to travel."
The heat from the fire, involving plastic waste bales, had made the steel frame of the building housing them unsafe.
The Environment Agency has said the site was no longer in use and only abandoned waste had been stored there.
Six schools and a nursery closed earlier in the week over air quality concerns, but had reopened by Thursday, Telford & Wrekin Council said.
