Six schools closed after recycling plant fire in Telford
- Published
More than 2,000 school pupils have been forced to work from home due to a fire at a recycling plant.
Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the blaze at Greenway Polymers in Telford from midday on Monday.
Three schools closed to pupils on Tuesday which rose to six on Wednesday, as well as a nursery, as smoke continued to be released by the fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it expected to be at the scene for several days.
Telford & Wrekin Council said remote learning had been provided for pupils at Shortwood Primary School, The Linden Centre, Meadows Primary School, Newdale Primary School, Lawley Primary School and Lawley Village Academy.
It said because windows need to remain closed, the schools could not meet Covid-19 ventilation restrictions, forcing them to close to pupils.
Puddleducks nursery has also shut.
A lane closure on the M54 eastbound, to allow firefighters access to the site, will remain in place until Friday.
An overnight closure of the motorway, between junctions six and seven, will be in place from 21:00 to 06:00 BST on Wednesday.
The fire service is continuing to advise residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
On Tuesday, it said it expected to be at the scene for the next seven to 10 days.
Public Health England has advised people in the area to contact NHS 111 if they suffer any symptoms caused by the smoke, which can irritate airways, skin and eyes and cause coughing, wheezing breathlessness and chest pain.
Chemicals in smoke can also worsen health problems like asthma and heart conditions so people should carry their medication, it said.
About 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height.
The fire service had said bales of plastic waste had caught fire, causing the large plumes of smoke.
A fire investigation has started to identify the cause and the Environment Agency is monitoring the air quality around the site.
