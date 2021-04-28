Covid-19: Shropshire workers hit by cake factory outbreak
A number of coronavirus cases linked to a Welsh cake factory have been detected up to 37 miles (59km) away in Shropshire.
The Cake Crew, in Bala, Gwynedd, reported 42 members of staff tested positive for the virus, on 21 April.
That number has now risen to 48, Gwynedd Council said.
Shropshire Council said 18 of those were among staff who commuted from Oswestry or Ellesmere, or those they lived with.
Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health, said the local authority was working with public health staff in Gwynedd.
She said all positive cases were isolating for at least 10 days and contacts were also isolating.
The Cake Crew employs 330 people making more than one million cupcakes a week, supplying major supermarket chains.
