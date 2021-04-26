Dalian Atkinson: Police officer denies murdering former footballer
- Published
A police officer has denied the murder and manslaughter of former Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson.
The striker, 48, was restrained by police at his father's house in Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August 2016.
PC Benjamin Monk, 42, of West Mercia Police, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday. His trial will begin next week.
She has already entered a not guilty plea to a charge alleging she assaulted Mr Atkinson occasioning actual bodily harm
Jury selection has started and prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC told the court opening addresses to the jury are due to take place on 4 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.