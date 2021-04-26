BBC News

Dalian Atkinson: Police officer denies murdering former footballer

image captionDalian Atkinson played for Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday

A police officer has denied the murder and manslaughter of former Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson.

The striker, 48, was restrained by police at his father's house in Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August 2016.

PC Benjamin Monk, 42, of West Mercia Police, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday. His trial will begin next week.

Another officer, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, is also due to stand trial after she denied assault.

image captionThe trial of police constables Benjamin Monk and Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is due to begin next week

She has already entered a not guilty plea to a charge alleging she assaulted Mr Atkinson occasioning actual bodily harm

Jury selection has started and prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC told the court opening addresses to the jury are due to take place on 4 May.

