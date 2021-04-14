Covid-19: Oswestry market shoppers 'buzzing' as lockdown eases
Shoppers are "buzzing" with the reopening of a town's market for the first time in months.
Markets have existed in Oswestry, Shropshire, for 800 years but have been shut since the start of the year due to lockdown restrictions.
Jason Edwards, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall, AC Edwards and Son, said "everyone has just said 'wow'" as they reopened.
"It is great to see it, people are buzzing a bit really," he added.
Non-essential shops reopened on Monday in England and on Wednesday the markets in Oswestry reopened.
Laura Ball, of the Yellow Bicycle Cake Company said she had been making deliveries during lockdown but was excited to be back at her stall.
'Normality back to the town'
"Financially, it is a bit of a worry because people are still a bit anxious about coming out, but really I think because it has been so long, it just feels like you are opening for the first day again," she said.
While restaurants and pubs are not allowed to seat customers inside until 17 May at the earliest, they are allowed to sit outdoors.
The Square One Cafe Bar has chairs outside and owner Harry Mountby said the mood since Monday has been positive.
"It has just been extremely busy which is fantastic, hopefully lots of people going out and supporting other local businesses and there is a feel of normality coming back to the town," he said.
The lure of market stalls is not the only reason customers will be glad the markets have reopened, craft stall owner Debbie Horne said.
Her shoppers are "part of our family" and come to "let off steam".
"I have quite a few elderly customers coming in and it might only be me that they have spoken to so they will come in and tell me all their ways," she said.
Oswestry Town Council's markets manager Dave Clough said lockdown forced traders to change how they did business.
"They have been doing click and collect, deliveries, they have enhanced their websites," he said.
"Everyone is really excited, it has been frustrating and traders just love meeting customers and making money and working hard, it is what they do."
