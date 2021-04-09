Duke of Edinburgh: Lord-Lieutenant remembers 'sense of fun'
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh's "sense of fun" will be an abiding memory, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire has said.
Anna Turner said on many occasions it "brought a smile to faces as he made a joke and put people at ease".
The prince's death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.
Mrs Turner also praised his "dedication to duty and loyalty" to the Queen, and said he "led his life for the love and benefit of others".
Politicians and other public figures in Shropshire have also offered their condolences to the Royal Family.
The leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, said the duke had "served our country, our commonwealth and our Queen loyally".
Telford MP Lucy Allan said he had dedicated his life to public service.
Mrs Turner said she had "many happy memories" of Prince Philip's "wry sense of humour and good practical sense".
She said he would also be remembered for the millions he had helped through the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme and for his "encouragement and extensive work with wildlife, conservation, sport and the armed forces".
"He insisted to the last that no fuss should be made on his account," she added.
