Telford murder probe victim named as Mollie Taylor
- Published
A woman who was found dead a day after being assaulted has been named as Mollie Taylor.
A murder investigation was launched after the 29-year-old was found on Tuesday at a house on Hill Road, Overdale, Telford.
Five people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released while investigations continue.
Her family praised the "amazing efforts of the emergency services" to try and save her life.
They added: "We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, but would now respectfully request that we are given the time and space to grieve."
Ms Taylor was assaulted on Haybridge Road, in Hadley, at about 22:30 GMT on Monday, police said.
"Following the incident she left the scene with a friend, ultimately returning to the address in Overdale where she was discovered the following day having sadly died," a spokesperson for the force said.
Due to West Mercia Police officers having contact with Ms Taylor before her death, the force said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
