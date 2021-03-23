Covid: 'We grew food in an Istanbul car park while isolating'
A couple who set off on a round-the-world trip in a camper van grew food in a "mud verge" while isolating after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris and Marianne Fisher, from Shropshire, began their journey in January, with thousands of people following their Tread the Globe blog.
They had just entered Turkey when the first UK lockdown began.
Initially set to stay for three weeks, they have been there for over a year.
"It has been a very strange time," Mr Fisher said.
"Only we could choose to drive around the world in the year of a pandemic.
"We had gone out filming for a couple of days in Istanbul and then the first case of coronavirus started in Turkey and they announced borders closing and lockdowns and we suddenly realised we might be there for a while."
He said the couple were joking that they might have to stay in the car park for three or four weeks, but it ended up being 95 days.
"The Shropshire girl came out in me and we started growing tomato plants, aubergine plants and cucumber plants in the little mud verge in the car park in the middle of Istanbul," Mrs Fisher added.
The couple have since been able to explore more of the country and said they have seen "the most fascinating places" but said "staying in 6m van... isn't the easiest of things".
Mr Fisher said they have "every intention" of continuing their journey in their van, which they name Trudy.
They plan to head east when restrictions allow, but said their round-the-world trip "might take a few more years than planned".
