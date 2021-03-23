Shrewsbury 24: Court of Appeal clears picketers' convictions
The Court of Appeal has overturned the convictions of 14 men sentenced for their involvement in pickets in 1972.
The men, including The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson, were among 24 charged following a national builders' strike in Shrewsbury.
Lawyers representing them had argued the destruction of witness statements made their convictions unsafe.
They also said the broadcast of a documentary about communism during the trials was "deeply prejudicial".
Six of the 14 who brought the action have since died, including Dennis Warren, who was jailed for three years.
Speaking at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Fulford said: "These 14 appeals against conviction are allowed across the three trials and on every extant count which the 14 appellants faced."
But he added: "It would not be in the public interest to order a retrial."
