Coronavirus: Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled for second year
Shrewsbury Flower Show has been cancelled for the second year running, because of coronavirus uncertainty.
The event was due to take place on 13 and 14 August but the organising committee said a decision had to be made now because of its size.
Shropshire Horticultural Society said it hoped to hold "something smaller" instead and there would be virtual events, similar to last year.
The show has been running since 1875 and attracts thousands of visitors.
Amanda Jones, from the organising committee, said of the Shropshire event: "There's so many people involved, there's so many aspects of it, it's not just something we can just decide in June.
"It would have to be an enormous health and safety operation and financial gamble for the society, which as a charity we're just unable to justify."
As well as employing a small permanent staff, the show relies on the efforts of more than 100 volunteers who run the event.
Work on the displays can begin months in advance.
This summer's show would have been the 133rd in its history.
People who had bought tickets are being offered a choice of a refund or using their tickets for next year's event.
