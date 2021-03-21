Telford murder probe: Man released after woman's death
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Telford has been released on bail as inquiries continue.
The 40-year-old was held by police after the woman in her 50s, who has not been named, was found at her home in Malinslee.
West Mercia Police said it was working to establish the cause of the woman's death.
Officers were called to the property at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday by the ambulance service.
