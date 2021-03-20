Telford murder probe: Man arrested after woman dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Telford.
The 40-year-old was held by police after a woman in her 50s was found at her home in Malinslee. He remains in custody.
Officers were called at about 12:30 BST by the ambulance service, West Mercia Police added.
"We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident," a West Mercia Police spokesperson said.
