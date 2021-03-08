Thumbs up for Telford boy who called 999 for mum
A nine-year-old boy phoned an ambulance by using his mum's thumb to unlock her phone after she passed out.
Emma Hughes, 39, from Telford, was out running with her son, Oakley, when a car spooked their dog.
The dog ran under her feet, causing her fall and break her wrist. She managed to get home before passing out.
Oakley helped his mum and dog back inside, before running to get his first aid kit and finding his mum passed out. He then managed to ring 999.
"He grabbed my phone and used my thumb to unlock it and then called 999," Mrs Hughes said.
"He does know my code but in the moment, he couldn't remember it."
Oakley was able to speak to ambulance control and could give operators most of their address.
"He knew the address, but not the postcode, but he found a letter on the fridge with it on and then flagged them down," she said.
Mrs Hughes said "luckily" she was able to pre-warn her son that she felt faint, otherwise it would have "scared him even more".
"He did a really good job," she said.
Oakley has been given a bravery bear from his school and is "very proud of himself".
Mrs Hughes broke her wrist and is in a splint, but goes back to hospital next week for more X-rays.
Oakley is being very helpful round the house and has even learnt how to tie his mother's hair, she said.
"We've kind of had these conversation, with my husband working away, I think we were watching something and it made me think, we need to have a chat about what to do [if something bad happens].
"He [Oakley] said he'd remembered if from then."
