Community funding drive saves Bridgnorth youth club
A youth club can remain open thanks to community fundraising.
A crowdfunding appeal to keep Innage Lane Youth Club in Bridgnorth running for a year passed its £12,000 target within three days.
Bridgnorth town councillor Julia Buckley, who set up the appeal, said it gave teenagers a "safe place to go".
The club needed to raise money after Shropshire Council withdrew funding following changes to how it delivers youth services.
The town council agreed to pay £7,500, but the appeal aimed to meet the shortfall to fund youth workers to run twice-weekly free sessions for children aged 10 to 13 and 14 to 16.
"We are so relieved just to be able to put that support in place for our youngsters after the year that they have had in Covid," Dr Buckley said.
She said the club, where children can join activities such as cooking, karaoke and games, was "more than important than ever" following the pandemic restrictions.
"They have lost confidence and self-esteem and the ability to socialise in person as it has all be on screen."
Last year Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed to pass the funding of open-access youth clubs to town and parish councils.
Ed Potter, cabinet member for children's services, said most had sorted their provision which starts from April.
The Conservative-run authority will instead fund outreach workers targeting the county's "most vulnerable" youngsters.
Its budget for youth support had "increased" and its new approach was "the best and right one", he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Buckley has been moved by the "incredible" response to the appeal which has topped £13,600 through 355 donations, including from about 100 businesses.
She added it sent a positive message to Bridgnorth's children, while the additional funds would go to other youth groups.
"It's telling them they are really supported, loved and cared about," she said.
