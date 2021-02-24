Brown Clee Hill: 'Soaking wet' killer asked stranger to call police
- Published
A killer who stabbed a 70-year-old man on a remote hilltop was soaking wet when he called at the door of a stranger to tell her that he had "committed a crime", a court has heard.
Moses Christensen, 22, appeared to have "walked through a stream" when he was detained by police at a property near Shropshire's B4363.
Richard Hall, of Perton, Staffordshire, was found dead on 14 August.
The defendant, who is on trial at Stafford Crown Court, denies murder.
Mr Hall told his wife he was going for a walk and would be back in time for something to eat, the court heard, but he was later attacked near the summit of Brown Clee Hill, Shropshire.
Jurors were told Mr Christensen, of Corser Street, Stourbridge, was said by friends and family members to have appeared depressed and suicidal in the weeks leading up to the attack, after abandoning plans to kayak around the UK.
PC Sam Bertie said the 22-year-old was taken to hospital after being found by officers outside the home of a woman who had called police.
The officer, whose bodycam footage was played to the court, said: "From my observations it appeared as though he had walked through a stream.
"It was as if he had sat in a bath - they (his clothes) were completely soaked."
The officer said Mr Christensen made "numerous comments about having murdered someone" and was able to describe the knife used.
The trial also heard from a resident who contacted police after Mr Christensen rang her doorbell.
The woman told the court Mr Christensen had politely asked her to call the police for him, saying he had committed a crime that he would like to admit.
During the conversation, the woman said, Mr Christensen had seemed OK and was "very respectful".
The crown alleges the defendant was able to understand the nature of his own conduct, formed rational judgments and killed Mr Hall "because that is exactly what he wanted to do".
Mr Christensen, who is said to have autism spectrum disorder and had previously spent periods of time living rough in the countryside, denies murder by reason of diminished responsibility.
Jurors have been told they must decide whether the unlawful killing Mr Hall was murder or manslaughter.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk