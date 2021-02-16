Evicted Shropshire farmer's plea to rehome feral cats
- Published
A farmer facing eviction has received dozens of offers to rehome 30 feral cats after a Facebook post attracted huge interest.
Graham Garmston, 57, has been a tenant on a farm in Myddle, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire since he was born.
In March, Mr Garmston was given 12 months notice by Shropshire Council of their plans to evict him.
He asked a cat rehoming charity for help with the 30 cats that have formed a colony on the farm.
Shropshire Street Cats said thousands had seen the post with many offering to take in the felines.
Jane Jones, from the group, said: "I think it is nearly 150,000 [views] so far... so let us hope that translates into some good accommodation for the cats."
"I have got to find somewhere to live, go out and get a job, give up my business, my livelihood, all my animals and I am finding it difficult," Mr Garmston said.
He sold his milking herd last year when his contract with a milking company ended but still has 10 cows alongside the cats, who he feeds biscuits and cat food.
The authority defended its actions after some Facebook users criticised the council's treatment of Mr Garmston.
Director of place, Mark Barrow, said they had to make difficult decisions, "If there was to be a renewal [of the tenancy], it would need a substantial amount of money investing in it that we could not justify."
The council has offered to help Mr Garmston and give him a grace period.
Shropshire Council has about 700 acres (283 hectares) of agricultural estate including 16 smallholdings like Mr Garmston's.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk