Covid-19: Questions over Telford site's '1,400 empty jab appointments'
- Published
Questions have been raised why 1,400 vaccination slots at a hub in Telford were left empty.
Shaun Davies, leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, said about 100 people got the jab against Covid-19 on Tuesday, despite the Telford International Centre (TIC) having the capacity to deliver 1,500 each day.
He also claimed vaccinators were sent home from the site.
Health bosses in Shropshire blamed a national booking system.
Mr Davies said: "Other areas have now moved to large scale vaccinations of over-65s and have included more people in the care and health workers and vulnerable groups."
The council leader wants to see Telford follow suit.
'Another route'
Dave Evans, joint accountable officer for the Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said unlike some venues, the TIC relied on the national booking system, which only allowed people to book if over 70.
He said a decision was made on Wednesday to invite over-65s.
"Letters are going out and contact is being made with people who are over 65 so they can book in via another route other than the national booking service," he said.
NHS England has been approached for a response.
At the beginning of the vaccination programme, the government laid out the priority groups, starting with care home residents, over-80s and staff working for the NHS or in social care.
The latest criticism of the speed of vaccinations among under-70s follows news last month that Shropshire and Telford had the lowest rates of inoculations in England.
It has quickly caught up with the priority over-80s group. Latest official figures show more than 90% of that category have had their first dose.
However, unlike many other parts of England it had again been slow to vaccinate lower age groups.
Up to 4 February, it had comfortably the lowest rate of vaccinations in those aged 75-80 in England and the second lowest of those aged 70-74.
The CCG said since then it had again caught up in those categories to such an extent it had "almost run out" of people aged over 70 to vaccinate.
However, up to 4 February, only 26,338 under-70s had received their first dose, compared with 58,590 in neighbouring Herefordshire and Worcestershire, although the latter area also has a higher population.
