Covid restrictions: Men who drove from London to Shropshire fined
- Published
Three men have been fined for making a 300-mile (483km) round trip from London to a Shropshire beauty spot to "take a photograph of the view".
West Mercia Police said the trio had not even managed to snap a picture as their phone batteries had died.
They were stopped and questioned in Little Stretton, south Shropshire, having driven from Kensington.
The trio were given Covid fixed penalty notices with police saying it would be the "only souvenir" of the trip.
Police have a legal duty to make sure national lockdown rules are enforced, alongside council, environmental health and trading standards officers.
Those breaking coronavirus regulations could get a fixed penalty notice, which in England and Northern Ireland start at £200.
