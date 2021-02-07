Firefighters assist at Shropshire's Covid-19 vaccination sites
More than 120 firefighters are supporting the ongoing work at vaccination centres in Shropshire.
Staff from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are helping with things like access, traffic, crowd management and logistical support.
They are spread across the county's vaccination sites in Telford, Shrewsbury, and Ludlow.
Mel France, operations manager in Shrewsbury, said: "We have an amazing team of people working here."
The firefighters are joining NHS, Shropshire Council, the Red Cross and other volunteers who are also supporting the work at the centre, based in Shrewsbury Bowls Centre, she said.
Chief fire officer Rod Hammerton said the firefighters taking part are "all volunteers who are putting themselves forward to do this vital work above and beyond their normal duties".
Shropshire Council cabinet Member for public health and adult social care, Councillor Dean Carroll, said: "Working in partnership with organisations and local communities across Shropshire is instrumental in our efforts to fight this pandemic.
"We are all in this together."
