Covid deniers blamed over Shrewsbury man Gary Matthews' death
A man whose cousin died after a positive Covid test says coronavirus deniers are "complicit" in the death.
Gary Matthews, 46, was found dead in his Shrewsbury flat the day after he tested positive.
He had been part of a Facebook group that, according to his cousin Tristan Copeland, spread false conspiracy theories about Covid-19.
"I just wish these ideas had not taken over his life," Mr Copeland said.
He claimed the group was now "harassing" the family and asking for an autopsy.
Mr Matthews was interested in conspiracy theories before the pandemic and joined the group last year, his cousin explained.
"I think they were complicit in Gary's death for sure," he said.
"They encouraged him not to wear a mask and I think if he had been wearing a mask, if he had been locking down, if he had not been going to work, I think he would have had a greater protection - I think he would be alive today."
The case was highlighted on Saturday in The Guardian, in which Mr Copeland said his cousin's life had been "endangered by a flood of fake news".
Mr Copeland said his cousin had been sick for about a week before he went to get a test, adding Mr Matthews's family had begged him to take one.
"He tested positive and he was told to go home and isolate, which he did, and I think he died the next morning."
Mr Copeland added: "[The family] feel harassed by this group and they have asked that people leave them in peace.
"They keep being approached by the group; they have been asking for an autopsy to investigate Gary's death. They do not believe he did [die from Covid]."
Mr Copeland said he regretted that he ended up muting his cousin on Facebook.
"I wish I had stayed in contact with Gary; spoken to him more over the past six months.
"His birthday was on 10 January and he passed on the 13th, I really wish I had reached out to him because I wanted to."
