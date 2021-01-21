Storm Christoph: Eight flood warnings in place in Shropshire
A number of major roads in Shropshire have been closed due to flooding caused by Storm Christoph.
There are currently eight flood warnings in place across the county, with more rain expected.
A number of main roads are closed including parts of the A5, A41, A49 and A483 with one emergency service worker reporting "the worst driving conditions I have ever experienced".
In the North West and parts of Wales, people were evacuated from their homes.
There are more than 200 flood warnings in place across the country, including about 40 in the West Midlands, as well as weather alerts for rain and snow.
In Market Drayton, two people and a dog had to be rescued from a farm house on Wednesday night when it became surrounded by flood waters up to 3ft (0.9m) deep.
Emergency services were also called out to a number of people stranded in their cars on flooded roads near Hadnall and Oswestry.
Shropshire Council said flooding was expected later today in Shrewsbury and a number of villages along the River Severn, including Montford Bridge.
Flood defences have been deployed in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, although the Environment Agency said river levels were not expected to reach those of last year.
The local authority expects levels will continue rising until Friday morning, peaking at 5m in Shrewsbury and 7m in Montford Bridge.
Police advised people avoid travelling unless their journey was "really necessary" saying some roads were "impassable".
