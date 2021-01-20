BBC News

Storm Christoph brings flooding and travel disruption

There is a warning of flooding and travel disruption in north Shropshire because of Storm Christoph.

Part of the A5 is closed at Gobowen and the line between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth has flooded. Earlier, the line between Chirk and Gobowen shut.

The Environment Agency has a flood warning in place for where the Severn and Vyrnwy rivers meet and expects water levels to peak this evening.

More rain is expected, the Environment Agency said.

River levels to remain high until Thursday afternoon.

Highways England said it was inspecting part of the A5 near the roundabout junction with the B5069 where West Mercia Police there was "severe flooding".

image copyrightEnvironment Agency
image captionFlood barriers are being installed in Ironbridge and Hereford today

Flood barriers were installed in Shrewsbury and Bewdley yesterday and defences in Ironbridge and Hereford are being installed today.

