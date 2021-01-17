Covid: Four people travel from Walsall to Telford to walk dog
Four people who do not live together travelled about 28 miles to walk a dog, police said.
West Mercia Police tweeted that it was "a bright, sunny morning in Edgmond" but the "four people who thought it OK to travel from Walsall to walk a dog" were "not so bright".
Edgmond, in Telford and Wrekin, is about 28 miles (45km) by car from Walsall in the West Midlands.
Police said none of the people lived together or were part of a bubble.
They were all given £200 fixed penalty notices for coronavirus restriction breaches.
Current restrictions mean people are not allowed to leave home to meet socially with anyone they do not live with or are not in a support bubble with.
