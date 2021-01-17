Covid-19: Two new vaccine centres for Shropshire
- Published
A council has reassured residents who were sent letters inviting them to coronavirus vaccinations miles from their homes that two new centres will be opened.
Last week the first 130,000 letters were sent to people aged 80 or older who live about 30 to 45 minutes' drive away from seven regional centres.
Some questioned why they had to travel so far in a pandemic.
Shropshire Council said two new vaccination centres will be opening.
One would be in Shrewsbury, the other in Ludlow, with a third centre in north Shropshire opening a few weeks after this, the local authority said.
"Last weekend, we are aware that some people in Shropshire who are aged 80 and over received a letter from the NHS inviting them for a coronavirus vaccination at a centre outside of Shropshire, possibly some distance away," a statement from the council said.
Initially the nearest hub for Shropshire residents would have been in either Manchester or Birmingham.
"We recognise the thought of travelling a considerable distance, especially for our older residents, is not ideal and may cause some distress," the statement added.
It said by early February it expects the two centres will be open, along with more GP surgeries which are working on rolling out the vaccine.
The council said people who could not travel outside of Shropshire for their vaccine do not need to worry as "you will soon be able get your vaccination much closer to home".
Earlier in the week a pharmacy in Telford became one of six to offer the vaccine.
A further 10 mass vaccination centres were set to open in England from Monday, as the government bids to meet its target of offering 15 million people in the UK a dose by 15 February.
