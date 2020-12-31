Shrewsbury teacher completes 2,020 miles in 2020 challenge
- Published
A primary school teacher has completed a challenge to run 2,020 in the year 2020 to raise money for charity.
Chris Hunt, 42, from Shrewsbury, challenged himself to run the same number of miles in the year to raise funds for St Giles Hospice.
Despite a setback when he contracted Covid-19 in November, he managed to continue his runs on a treadmill his friends donated.
Mr Hunt ran the last five miles with his three sons in Quarry Park earlier.
I started the year with the new year's day parkrun in the quarry. 2020 miles later and I return to complete the #run2020in2020 challenge. 2020/2020 #run2020in2020 #ukrunchat #runchat #miles4StGiles #twitterunners @StGilesHospice pic.twitter.com/yEGQDtShac— Chris Hunt (@run2020in2020) December 31, 2020
Rachel Hunt, his wife, said it was a huge challenge for him to take on.
"He had very few rest days, most weeks he only had one day off and averaged five miles a day (8km). There were days he didn't feel like it, but if he did it bumps up the mileage the next day.
"He had a bit of catching up to do after being poorly with Covid," she added.
The Hunts chose the hospice as their charity after Mrs Hunt's father died there in January.
Mrs Hunt said they had raised over the £2,020 target set, adding it was good to do something for charities who have "struggled" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Hunt celebrated finishing the challenge with a beer and said he would probably order a McDonalds.
St Giles Hospice offers care and support to families at its two centres in Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk