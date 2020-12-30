Covid-19: Shropshire and Telford move to tier 3
A pub landlord said he had been expecting Shropshire's move to tier three, given the national picture.
The county, along with Telford & Wrekin, will move up a tier from 00:01 GMT on Thursday.
Many other parts of the West Midlands enter tier four at the same time.
Jack Lemond, landlord of the White Horse in Clun, said despite the "respite" of tier two since the last lockdown, business had been quiet around Christmas.
"I've been very cagey and expecting this [move to tier three] so I have been operating on minimum stock," he said.
Despite that, he said he would be forced to throw away about £500-£600 of beer, with pubs and restaurants in Shropshire given just hours' notice that they would have to close, except for takeaway and delivery.
However, Mr Lemond said had he not taken action in advance to cut stock, he would have been tipping five times that down the drain.
In recent weeks, Shropshire has had among the lowest rates of Covid-19 in England.
However, the decision to move tiers is partly based on pressure on local NHS services.
'Tough' line needed
Over the seven days up to 25 December, the rate of new infections in Shropshire rose slightly from 94.4 to 96.9.
In Telford, it stood at 139.0, down from 157.3.
Cllr Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, called for police to be "tough" on anyone trying to visit the area from tier four areas to take advantage of the less strict measures.
Birmingham, the Black Country and Staffordshire are all moving into tier four. Under those rules, residents are expected to stay at home unless for work, education, exercise or food shopping.
However, when Herefordshire was briefly in tier one, West Mercia Police said up to 300 people were turned away from pubs on one night who did not have local postcodes.
What are the restrictions in tier three?
- You can't mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with your household or bubble
- You can meet in a group of up to six in other outdoor spaces, such as parks, beaches or countryside
- Shops, gyms and personal care services (such as hairdressing) can stay open, as can swimming pools
- Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must stay closed, except for delivery and takeaway
- Collective worship can take place - with no mixing outside your bubble
- Small wedding ceremonies can take place, but not receptions
- Sports fans cannot attend events in stadiums
- Indoor entertainment venues - such as bowling alleys and cinemas - must stay closed
- People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas
