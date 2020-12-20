Demolition of Shrewsbury shopping centre to start in new year
The demolition of a council-owned shopping centre is due to begin in the new year.
Shropshire Council bought the Riverside centre in Shrewsbury, along with the Charles Darwin and Pride Hill centres, for a total of £51m in January 2018.
Council leader Peter Nutting said the aim was to gain more control over the regeneration of the town centre.
Once cleared, the Riverside site will be used for new housing, offices, cafes and a promenade.
Steve Charmley, the councillor responsible for authority's assets, said the council was in the process of finding a contractor to clear the site, with the aim of starting work in early 2021.
The council's Big Town Plan hopes to enliven the town with new buildings, terraces offering views of the river, busy squares and public spaces.
In March a council report revealed the value of the three centres had fallen to £17.5m, but an opposition motion to investigate the original valuation was defeated on Thursday.
Mr Nutting said: "This wasn't a financial investment. This was to enable the wider place-shaping of Shrewsbury, which we believe will support the wider economy of Shropshire."
