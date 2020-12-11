Telford raids sees hundreds of exotic animals rescued
Snakes, spiders, lizards and tortoises were among hundreds of exotic animals rescued in police searches in Telford.
West Mercia Police arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of fraud after the animals were found at four addresses in the town on Thursday.
The animals are believed to have been imported from "various countries," police said, and are worth "a large sum of money".
They are all now being cared for by the RSPCA, the force said.
Addresses were searched in the Trench Lock Three industrial estate, Springfield Industrial Estate, Holyhead Road and in Wrockwardine by a team made up of police officers, Telford and Wrekin Council licensing officials, the RSPCA and the National Wildlife Crime Unit.
"This was a great example of multi-agency working and I am extremely pleased with the outcome," Sgt Dougal Bell, from West Mercia Police said.
The arrested man and woman, both aged 32, remain in custody where they are being questioned on suspicion of fraud with regards to the importation and selling of exotic animals.
