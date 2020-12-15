Shropshire baby deaths: Parents' guilt amid blame by trust
A scandal-hit health trust consistently failed to identify the main cause of maternity failings, the leader of an inquiry into baby deaths told MPs.
An interim report published last week said Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) blamed mothers for fatalities.
On Tuesday, Donna Ockenden told a Commons hearing of parental guilt amid a "culture" of blame.
She added SaTH had not got to the bottom of its failures.
Ms Ockenden was speaking to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee amid her continuing probe into maternity care standards at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, for which the scope includes infant fatalities.
The review focuses on the care given to 1,862 families, with the majority of incidents under investigation occurring between 2000 and 2019.
When the review was launched in 2018, Ms Ockenden was asked to look into 23 cases.
Discussing the interim report into standards, Ms Ockenden told the committee: "I think the one issue that stands out above everything else was a failure to listen to families.
"We've come across a lot of families who tried really hard to get the system - the trust - to listen to them.
"They carry on their shoulders a large amount of guilt now because they feel they failed to get the system to listen to them."
The interim report lists numerous traumatic birth experiences including the deaths of babies due to excessive force of forceps and stillbirths that could have been avoided.
Others recount repeated failures by staff to recognise mothers and babies in deteriorating conditions, including one mother whose baby died because staff were "too busy" to monitor her during labour.
Ms Ockenden told the hearing, chaired by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who ordered the initial inquiry, that the investigation had uncovered "lots of examples of dismissive letters, very unkind letters".
She told MPs: "There was also a culture of 'this is your fault' to the mothers - 'if you hadn't done X, your baby may have lived'."
The report's initial recommendations - including a call for risk assessments throughout pregnancy - were described by Ms Ockenden as "must dos" which should be implemented immediately.
She said the trust had its own mechanism for dealing with complaints, which did not follow national guidance.
"What we found is that when [the trust] did investigate, if they did investigate, they often just hung their hat on the wrong hook.
"They picked something that certainly wasn't the cause and got diverted - they failed to learn."
Following the interim report's publication last week, the chief executive of SaTH said the trust was committed "to implementing all of the report's actions".
