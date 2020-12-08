Witness appeal over fatal Shropshire car crash
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after an elderly woman was killed in a crash.
A blue Vauxhall Corsa and grey Skoda Fabia were involved in a head-on collision on the A49 in Wooferton, Shropshire, at about 19:30 GMT on 30 October, West Mercia Police said.
The driver of the Skoda died as a result of her injuries.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
PC Sian Price said: "We've received some information which has been extremely helpful however we believe there were some further witnesses at the scene who we would be keen to talk to."
