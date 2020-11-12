Baby ashes memorial unveiled in Shrewsbury
A permanent memorial has been unveiled for the babies and infants whose ashes were lost at a crematorium.
An inquiry found 60 families did not have their children's ashes returned from Emstrey crematorium in Shrewsbury between 1996 and 2012.
The stone memorial has been installed in the cloister garden at Longden Road Cemetery and includes a plaque with the children's names on.
A ceremony is planned for when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Glen Perkins, who founded campaign group Action for Ashes, said the memorial was a "welcomed conclusion to a very long and painful process".
His four-month-old daughter Olivia died from sudden infant death syndrome in 2007 and was cremated at Emstrey crematorium.
Shropshire Council, which paid for the memorial, said it "sincerely hopes the memorial is a fitting tribute".
Mr Perkins added: "We now have somewhere for parents to remember their children and to leave them flowers, cards and small items to commemorate dates respectfully."
He thanked Lottie O'Leary who designed the memorial and the manager of the council's bereavement services, Mark Foxall, for his "great sensitivity".
"I dedicate the memorial to our babies and the families who bravely stepped forward and challenged where challenge was due and whose efforts have helped to modernise and change 100-year-old laws," Mr Perkins said.
The location of the memorial, he added, would provide a "private, peaceful and accessible setting for parents to visit 365 days of the year".
