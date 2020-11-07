Shrewsbury flax mill awarded Culture Recovery Fund cash
A project to restore a historic mill in Shrewsbury has been awarded £650,000 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
Ditherington Flax Mill, built in 1797, was the world's first iron-framed building and at one time was named by Historic England as the most at-risk building in the country.
Its restoration, costing £28.4m, is expected to be completed next year.
Once opened, it will include a visitors' centre and office space.
The project is mainly being funded by a £20.7m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
The mill, which produced uniforms for British soldiers during the Napoleonic wars, was converted into a maltings for the brewery industry in 1897, but has been empty since that closed in 1987.
Alan Moseley, chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, described the latest government cash as "fabulous news" and said the reopened building would be a "wonderful asset for the area".
The Culture Recovery Fund is designed to support cultural organisations and projects that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
St Paul's Cathedral, Shakespeare's Globe theatre and Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club are among the other beneficiaries from the latest funding.
Ditherington Flax Mill is considered the forerunner of the skyscraper, with Historic England saying its legacy "would change our city skies forever".
