Telford knife attacker jailed for street attack
A man has been jailed for 21 years for attempted murder following an attack on a woman in the street.
Stephen Carless, 61, from Ketley Park Road in Telford, was also convicted of making threats with a bladed article, kidnap, affray and stalking.
A dog walker who went to her aid and called the police has been given a bravery medal.
Carless received a 12-month consecutive sentence for stalking, and the other offences will lie on file.
West Mercia Police said the attack took place on Hadley Road in the Oakengates area of Telford on 14 October 2019 and dog walker Adam Myatt tried to help her before retreating when he was also threatened.
He called the police and when Carless left the scene, he returned to find she had been stabbed several times and he called for an ambulance.
She was treated in hospital for "significant injuries".
The force said Carless later returned with the knife and threatened the witnesses before fleeing again - he was arrested later that day.
Mr Myatt was given a High Sheriff's Award. Det Con Emily Atkinson said he "went above and beyond what any reasonable person might do in this situation".
