Telford business park murder detectives seize more cars

Published
image captionTamba Momodou died from gunshot wounds at a business park on 13 October.

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting at a business park in Telford have seized two more vehicles.

It follows the discovery of a burnt-out Skoda Karoq near the Wrekin, in Shropshire, on 13 October.

West Mercia Police believes all three vehicles could be linked to the shooting earlier that day.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 20-year-old Tamba Momodou, who lived in the town, and have since been bailed.

Mr Momodou, who lived in the Donnington area, died from gunshot wounds he received in a car park at the Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay.

image copyrightWest Mercia Police
image captionThe remains of a grey Skoda Karoq, registration YB69 MUP, was found on the day of the killing.

A white Toyota IQ recovered by police has the registration A059 UOX and a grey VW T-Cross has GK20 FXR on its number plate.

The three 19-year-old men questioned by officers are from Northolt in London, Bromley in London, and Tipton in Sandwell.

The 18-year-old is from Billericay in Essex, while the 16-year-olds are from the London areas of Redbridge and Blackheath.

