Murder probe launched after Telford shooting
- Published
A 20-year-old man has died after being found at a business park with gunshot wounds.
The West Mercia force said it was called to reports of a shooting on Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford, at about midday.
There emergency crews found the victim who was treated by paramedics but they could not save him.
A murder investigation is under way and a cordon remains at the site while inquiries continue.
Supt Jim Baker said it was not believed there was a wider risk to the public, but officers would be on patrol in the area to offer reassurance.
"This is clearly a very serious and tragic incident that has seen a young man lose his life and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this sad time," he added.
Earlier police reports suggested the victim may have been shot at from a vehicle.
