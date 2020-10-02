Wellington murder victim died from stab wounds
A man at the centre of a murder investigation died from stab wounds, police have revealed.
George Loveridge, 25, was found by officers at an address on Charlton Street, Wellington, Telford, on 4 July and died at the scene.
West Mercia Police said the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Dean Richards, of Deer Park Road, Wellington, has pleaded not guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court.
The 29-year-old is due to go on trial in January.
