Man denies Wellington murder charge
- Published
A man has denied killing another man at a property in Shropshire.
George Loveridge, 25, was found by officers in cardiac arrest at an address on Charlton Street, Wellington, on 4 July and died at the scene.
Dean Richards, of Deer Park Road, Wellington, Telford, pleaded not guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
The 29-year-old was remanded into custody and a trial date has been set for 4 January.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 8 July