BBC News

Man denies Wellington murder charge

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice officers were called to Charlton Street in Wellington on 4 July
A man has denied killing another man at a property in Shropshire.
George Loveridge, 25, was found by officers in cardiac arrest at an address on Charlton Street, Wellington, on 4 July and died at the scene.
Dean Richards, of Deer Park Road, Wellington, Telford, pleaded not guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
The 29-year-old was remanded into custody and a trial date has been set for 4 January.
  • Latest news from the West Midlands
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Wellington

More on this story

  • Wellington murder victim named by police as George Loveridge

    Published
    8 July