Woman dies and four injured in head-on Shropshire crash Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The collision happened on the A49 between the Preston and Sundorne roundabouts in Shrewsbury, West Mercia Police said

A woman has died, and four other people were taken to hospital, following a head-on crash.

Emergency services were called to the A49 in Shrewsbury, Shropshire at 16:35 BST on Sunday.

On arrival, bystanders were already performing CPR on the woman, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Despite efforts by paramedics and a doctor from the Midlands Air Ambulance, she was pronounced dead at the scene, it added.

A man, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, was treated at the scene before being flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

A woman, who was a front-seat passenger, was also treated for potentially serious injuries, then flown to the same hospital.

Two teenage girls were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

One was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance, while the other was taken by road.

